Skate Kitchen

press release: An exhilarating portrait of an all-girl NYC skateboarding crew, the first fiction feature by Crystal Moselle (director of The Wolfpack) immerses us in a rambunctious, vibrant subculture. Working with real kids she first discovered on the subway, Moselle mixes thrilling skating footage with an authentic feeling for the experiences of sexually fluid teenaged girls navigating male-dominated spaces.

MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema features premieres of critically acclaimed and award-winning documentary and feature films. Curated by Mike King, Spotlight Cinema is held on Wednesday evenings throughout the fall; visit mmoca.org for the full schedule and program details. Admission is free for MMoCA members/$7 per screening for the general public. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum’s lobby. The series is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and an anonymous donor.