media release: Monthly skate movie night is here!

It’s hard to longboard/skateboard/roller skate outside in winter. But we can – and do – dream about the coming spring when we can start rolling again.

In the meantime, Longboard Madison is hosting a free monthly movie night and social hour to keep the spirit alive during these cold winter months. We’ll show skate-related videos, swap stories, and maybe inspire a few people who never have, to give skating a try!

Movie nights will be on Thursdays from 6-7 pm at Pinney Library (community meeting room), on January 22, February 12 and March TBD.

We’ll show all types of skating across the three nights: longboarding (group rides, bombing hills, ultraskate, longboard dancing), skateboarding, quad and in-line skating and more. Content will be LOCAL, national and international.

EVERYONE is welcome, skaters and non-skaters, young and old, all abilities.

We hope to see YOU there!

To learn more about Longboard Madison and movie night, see @longboard.madison on Instagram.