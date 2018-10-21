Skate, Scoot, Roll or Ride

press release: Hop on anything with wheels and get ready to rollout with Chrysalis Halloween style, Sunday October 21.

2pm Prep Party: Show up to Chrysalis early for face painting, photo booth, general tomfoolery

3pm Meet in Chrysalis parking lot, in costume & ready to roll. Take to the streets of Maple Bluff

4-6pm Halloween party at Chrysalis : music, treats, photo booth, and maybe a trick or two

All Ages • Family Friendly • Free