press release: Join Madison Roller Derby (MRD) for our first annual Skate the Lake: Ride & Roll on Saturday, August 17, to walk, run, or skate to celebrate Madison’s summer weather.

This event will begin and end at the historical East Side Club with a 1 mile walk/skate option for adults and kids or a 5k run/skate option. Bask in the natural beauty of routes will take you along the lake shore bike path to Yahara Park or the Goodman Center.

REGISTER BY 8/10/19. Registration is $35 for adults and $10 for kids and all funds go towards our capital campaign for new practice and bouting facility for women, men and juniors to enjoy roller derby in Madison!

Join us after the event at MRD’s Summer Fair for food, drinks, and games!!