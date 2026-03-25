media release: On March 27th, the Madison Speed Skating Club will host three Olympians who have just returned from the 2026 Winter Games in Milan, Italy. The U.S. Speedskating Tour of Olympians is held once every four years and brings Olympians to our local speed skating clubs. The Madison Speed Skating Club is in its 75th year and counts 14 Olympians among our members.

We will be hosting 2026 Olympians Ethan Cepuran (silver medalist), Julie Letai, and Sarah Warren. We will have two K-12 Skate with Olympians sessions where kids can come skate with Olympians! These sessions are free, but space is limited and pre-registration is required.

We have speed skates for you to try, but if you have your own skates bring those as a backup. Helmets are required but not provided. Glove/mittens and clothing covering everything from the neck down is required.

In the afternoon the Olympians will be at the Madison Children's Museum to meet everyone!

Schedule

10:30am-12pm - Free K-12 Skate with Olympians, session #1 @ McFarland Community Ice Arena

12:30pm-2pm - Free K-12 Skate with Olympians, session #2 @ McFarland Community Ice Arena

3pm-3:45pm - Meet the Olympians @ Madison Children's Museum

Sign up to skate here: link