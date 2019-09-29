press release: Don't miss the annual "Skate with the Badgers" event presented by Alliant Energy on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Kohl Center on the Bob Johnson Rink.

All Wisconsin hockey fans are invited to take to the ice with the current Badger players and staff for open skating. The free event runs from 11 am-1 pm.

Admission for the event is free, however participants who want to take part must provide their own skates. No sticks or puck will be allowed on the ice. For those without skates, you can still come to the event and get autographs from the stands.