Skating Party with UW Women's Hockey Team

press release: Badgers fans are invited to skate with the University of Wisconsin Women's Hockey Team at Vilas Park. Admission is free and all ages are welcome to attend. The warming shelter with restrooms will be open and staff with concessions and skate rentals available.

Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 6:00 - 7:30pm, Vilas Park - shelter and ice rink

1602 Vilas Park Drive. If the weather or ice conditions are deemed unsafe, we will reschedule the event for Thursday, January 16.

Vilas Park shelter is a Winter Clothing Drive drop off site January 10 - 26, 2020.