Sketch Madison

media release: FREE EVENT! Join us in Madison for a weekend of fun, friendship, and sketching! Here is your opportunity to explore the city, connect with fellow sketchy friends, and fill a few pages of your sketchbook. Come for one session or the whole weekend. No pressure and no cost.

Did I mention goodies? We have sponsors! More details to come! Stay tuned...

Itinerary:

Saturday - June 27

• 9am - 12pm - Wisconsin State Capitol

• 12 - 1:30pm - lunch on your own

• 2 - 4:30pm - Library Mall

• 5 - 7pm - Drink and Draw at One Social Food Hall

Sunday - June 28

• 10am - 12:30pm - Olbrich Garden