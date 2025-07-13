Sketch, Wonder, Write: Nature Journal

media release: Come nature journal at the the Lewis Nine Springs E-Way. There is a large marsh plus sedge meadows, woodlands and many large springs. A lovely wooden path meanders through the marsh. MEETING SPOT: Meet at the trailhead off of the Nine Springs E-Way parking lot at 1949 Moorland Rd, Madison, WI 53711

FAQs

What is nature journaling?

Nature journaling is for anyone interested in nature, field notes, and merging science and art. Nature journaling is more than drawing or painting--we also write questions and notes in our sketchbooks to wonder more deeply about nature. We’ll talk briefly about ideas of what to write, such as using the writing prompts "I notice... I wonder... It reminds me of..." It's also great for anyone who wants to try a low-pressure type of art that's not necessarily focused on pretty pictures.

Is this a free event?

Yes, this club's events are free

What will this club be like?

At the beginning of events, we’ll meet together, chat, and see some nature journaling tips. Then we’ll split up to journal about anything that catches our interest. Before the event ends, we’ll come back together again to share what we noticed and wondered about.

Who should attend?

All ages are welcome, children should be accompanied by an adult. No prior art experience is necessary. You don’t need to know how to draw. Nature journaling is perfect for beginners.

Is this a class/workshop?

Nope, just a club of people who meet regularly. We're the Madison, Wisconsin chapter of the wider, international Nature Journal Club.

What should I bring?

A sketchbook or other paper, plus something to write, draw, or paint with. If outdoors: sunscreen and water. (Some people also bring sketching stools if they think seating may not be available where they want to sketch.)

How do I find out about upcoming events?

Either follow our Facebook page to see our upcoming monthly events, or join our email list (email the organizer to get on the email list). Events will not always be posted on Isthmus events calendar.

How often does the Madison Nature Journal Club meet?

We meet monthly, often during the last weekend of the month. In winter we are usually indoors. In summer we go outdoors. We go to parks, museums, and sometimes library meeting rooms to sketch specimens.

Is this event's building/park/trail accessible?

We strive to hold events in places that are accessible. Usually parks that we meet at will have at least some paved paths. Lewis Nine Springs E-Way has a wooden path through the marsh and some packed dirt areas. You may want to look at the event's location website to specifically see if the location meets your needs.

Is this club LGBT+ friendly?

Yes, and we do not tolerate discriminatory language towards any groups of people.