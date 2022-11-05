Sketching with Scopes

media release: Join Madison Audubon Society for a morning of sketching waterfowl at Goose Pond! We will meet at the Wingspan Pavilion, situated in the Bicentennial Prairie overlooking Goose Pond. We'll brush up on gesture drawings and thumbnail sketches in the beginning of class. Then you'll get to practice using optics while sketching. We'll have binoculars and some spotting scopes for you to borrow, but please bring your own if you like.

This class is ideal for beginning artists, people who have not practiced using optics while drawing, or those who want to grow their skills drawing living (moving!) birds.

Registration cost: $20/person, open to all. Rain date is Sunday, November 6 (watch out for the time change!).