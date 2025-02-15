Sketchy Field Journal

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Come laugh and learn in this art & writing workshop! Beginners will learn how to keep a regular sketchbook & "bad haiku" field journal. These mindfulness practices will grow our drawing skills & help us "stop, look, and listen" to the miraculous in the mundane of our own backyards. No skill needed. All supplies provided.

Instructor: Kyle L White, Kyle L White Inks

$75/$60 Olbrich member

Limited space; pre-registration encouraged.

Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-245-3648
