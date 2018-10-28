Ski & Snowboard Consignment Sale

press release: Sunday October 28, 8:30a.m. to 3:00p.m.

Great deals on thousands of new and used items : skis, snowboards, XC, boots, poles, accessories, and outerwear. Plenty of kids' equipment and sizes available! Make this winter a BLAST!

Equipment consignment check-in for the public will be on Wednesday, October 24, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, October 27, from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tyrol Basin Ski Patrol is a member of the National Ski Patrol, a non-profit organization which promotes safety and provides first-aid to the skiing and snowboarding public. Each Patrol member is certified in Pro-CPR and has extensive first aid and rescue training to help assure your safety at the ski area. All Tyrol Basin Ski Patrollers are unpaid volunteers who love the outdoors, and want you to also.

Tyrol Basin Ski Patrol receives a 15% commission on all items sold. Proceeds from the swap are used to fund patrol operations.

For information about the Resale or the Open House call Tyrol Basin at (608) 437-4135 or visit their Web site at tyrolbasin.com.