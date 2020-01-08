Skilled Trades Apprenticeship Readiness Training

press release: Foundations for the Trades Training Academy is hosting Information Session events throughout Madison to provide candidates with training opportunities for the construction industry. This is a seven-week training academy where in-classroom, on-the-job, mentoring with employment and supportive services are available to eligible participants. Graduates will obtain 5 certifications, be trained on-the-job site, mentored for apprenticeship exam preparation and prepared for seeking and keeping construction related employment.

Registration and program eligibility is required: Please contact: Terry Birts to register: tbirts@ulgm.org. 414-651-2279. Must be in attendance for the full session.

Upcoming information sessions: 11 am & 4 pm, 6/25 & 27, 7/2, 9 & 11, Urban League.

This training is a collaborative partnership with Construction Training Inc. (CTI), Urban League of Greater Madison, Operation Fresh Start, YWCA, Latino Academy of Workforce Development and the WorkSmart Network. Funding is provided by Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin and City of Madison, Construction Employment Initiative. Together we have provided this training for several years helping people start their careers in construction with the goal employment in a high-wage, high-demand apprenticeship.