Skinny & the Shakes

media release: As temperatures climb and festival season gets underway in New Glarus, it’s time to mark your calendar for the return of New Glarus Music’s Tuesday Night Music Series.

For those new to the area, or who missed the fun last summer, this free music series is presented by New Glarus Music, in conjunction with the New Glarus Lions Club, and is held in Village Park on Tuesday evenings from 6:00 -8:00 pm. Bands set up under the gazebo, rain or shine, for six night of music and camaraderie. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the fun!

July 7 - Skinny and the Shakes sponsored by Sportsman’s Reloaded

A Dubuque, Iowa-based band known for playing high-energy shows throughout the Midwest with a mix of original pop, alt-rock, funk and soul. Kick off your shoes because I his group will have you dancing in the park!