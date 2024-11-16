Skintones, Kill Jr., Peacemaker, Rogue Rat, Plant, YLAB, Halfway Human

× Expand courtesy Skintones Three people are ready to rock. Skintones

media release: The Red Rooster presents the 3rd Annual ScorpioFest featuring Skintones! With appearances by Kill Jr., Peacemaker, Rogue Rat, Plant, YLAB, and Halfway Human. Come celebrate Trevor’s 55th birthday as well as all Scorpio birthdays! We are an EOZ (equal opportunity zodiac) event! ALL Zodiac signs are invited if you can handle this magnificent amount of ROCK AND ROLL!