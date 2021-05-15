× Expand Amandalynn Jones Skip Jones

press release: Cost: $20 (PAY AT THE DOOR) SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL MUSICIANS! All proceeds will go to the musicians

Come join us for an in person concert with Wisconsin Folksinger, Storyteller and Educator Skip Jones at the Farley Center under the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA).

About Skip Jones: For over 40 years I have been sharing songs and stories with audiences of all types and sizes.

Some songs come from the giants of Americana music – giants such as Woody Guthrie. Others are from some of the great folk singers I have had the privilege of working with over the years, such as my old friend and mentor U. Utah Phillips, Guy Carawan, Bill Stanes and Larry Long. On occasion, I may also sneak in a few songs I have written myself.

The stories come from my travels around the world as a navy veteran and performer, and from my own back yard surrounded by members of the Mohican Nation in Northeast Wisconsin.

They also come from the lives and observations of thousands of “regular” yet very special people I have entertained, from ages 3 to 108.

I am a musical activist for many issues from clean water to respecting each other, and my convictions work their way into my music and stories.

Beyond my own performances I have organized and directed festivals and concert series, introduced House Concerts to the Midwest and beyond, provided high-quality sound engineering for folk festivals and cultural events, and have produced and recorded albums for local, regional and national artists.

See: www.skipjones.net

We encourage attendees to come early or stay late and take a walk through the Natural Path Sanctuary and Farley Center farms.Please bring your own blanket, chair, food and drinks to the concert. Please social distance and bring your mask.

We are offering an informational tour with Farley Center Board Vice Chair Jeanne Meier at 11:00 - one hour before the concert.

Farley Center honey will be available for $10 a bottle. Please bring cash.

For any questions, please contact us a 608-845-8724 or e-mail us at programs@farleycenter.org

HOSTED BY::

Farley Center www.farleycenter.org

Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (SWWAP) http://www.swwap.org/

Natural Path Sanctuary

www.naturalpathsanctuary,org