Skot Weidemann

artist statement: "This display is a collection of photos featuring recent views I caught in my travels around southern Wisconsin. Though there is nothing as good as experiencing the real world in real time, photography enables me to record images I found special, which I want to share with others. My treatment of photos is to make a visual piece that is engaging to look at and experience on its own, and not simply an accurate visual record. Digital photography has made my photography more fun and has given me (and many of you others too) many tools and options to produce meaningful art.

"Many of the photos are shot from my small aircraft as I float over the countryside. I am fortunate to be able to combine two of my interests into one activity by flying and photographing at the same time. I imagine there are views I see that many others do not, so I am sharing them with you."