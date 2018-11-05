press release: “My display includes a collection of viewpoints I have recorded along my recent travels. The aerial views are especially important to me because my camera on board allows me to capture photographics that are so unique and generally not presenting themselves to me or others, because we human animals spend most of our lives on the ground.

“All views in this display are composed, recorded, saved, and chosen to be presented in the form of prints for others to see. My personal artistic photographics are what I consider a rebirth of my way of looking at things, which was interrupted by many years of producing interpretive commercial photography for others. Carry on.” – Skot Weidemann

If you would like to exhibit at Fluno, here is the current schedule. Contact Wayne Brabender (wayne.brabender @ gmail.com) or call 608-577-3300.