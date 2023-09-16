Sky Urchin, The Vipers, Peacemaker

× Expand Bobby Hussy Sky Urchin on stage. Sky Urchin

$8. Presented by Max Ink Radio.

media release:

Sky Urchin: Chicago/Madison Alt-Rock Trio. Imagine an 80 year old Hendrix missing a fretting finger filling in for Thurston Moore as Sonic Youth reunites to play new, awesome, original tunes for old-school Smashing Pumpkins fans with a drummer heavily influenced by hip-hop and a paint-drenched bass player using the evening as a giant canvas that won’t ever be the same twice.

The Vipers: Mainstays of Madison's Alt/Punk Underground. Don't miss them in rare trio form!

Peacemaker: A melodic rock and roll band three years in the making from the previous frontman of I am Dragon. Heavy yet catchy guitar riffs, accompanied by powerful vocals create a sound that harkens back to late ‘70s powerhouses such as Thin Lizzy, ZZ Top, and Black Sabbath, with a dash of punk rock aftertaste.