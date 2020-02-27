Sky Zone Grand Re-opening

press release: Sky Zone, creator of the world’s first indoor trampoline park and an ongoing leader in developing new active entertainment experiences, announces the grand re-opening of its Madison, Wisconsin park with the addition of nine new attractions, doubling the amount of activities since the park’s opening in early 2017. Sky Zone Madison will host a grand re-opening celebration for the surrounding community from February 27th-March 1st, with daily deals including free 30-minute jumps (February 27th from 3-8 p.m.). In addition, for every Membership purchased during the four-day event, Sky Zone Madison will donate a Membership to a Mentee at Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBS).

Thursday, Feb. 27. – Sunday, March 1, Sky Zone Madison, 2134 W. Beltline Hwy., Madison, WI 53713.