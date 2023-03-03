× Expand Caroline Twyman A close-up of Skyler Highley. Skyler Highley

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy brings together a hilarious lineup of the Midwest's funniest headlined by Skyler Higley, a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor who comes out of Chicago's legendary comedy scene. His incisive and razor sharp writing earned him a WGA Award while on staff at CONAN, and he is currently a staff writer for The Onion. He has also contributed to ClickHole and The New Yorker. Skyler was named one of New York Comedy Festival's Comics To Watch, was featured on Just for Laughs’s New Faces showcase in 2022, and has been described by his former boss Conan O'Brien as “delightfully bizarre and undeniably hilarious.”

Performances by: Skyler Higley, Devin Blake, Jen Kuhle, Christi Turner

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite. No extra fees! S﻿PECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/872408807095606

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.