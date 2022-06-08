RSVP for Slava Ukraini Dinner
Midvale Community Lutheran Church 4329 Tokay Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Chef Joel Olson is hosting a Slava Ukraini Dinner on June 10 to raise funds for World Central Kitchen’s Chefs for Ukraine initiative.
Dine-In Meal (vegetarian or non-vegetarian) – Served between 6:00-8:00pm (Suggested minimum donation of $50)
Take-out meal (vegetarian) – Available for pick-up from 4:30-6:30pm (Suggested minimum donation of $20)
RSVP: Reserve a Ukrainian dinner online before deadline of 6/8
There are many ways you can contribute to this event.
- Attend the Slava Ukraini Dinner for a sit-down, in-person meal (SIGN UP BELOW)
- Purchase a Take-Out Slava Ukraini Dinner Meal (SIGN UP BELOW)
- Volunteer to assist with the Slava Ukraini Dinner (SIGN UP HERE)
- Purchase Food Items to donate to the Slava Ukraini Dinner (SIGN UP HERE)
- Donate funds towards the purchase of food items for the Slava Ukraini Dinner (MORE INFORMATION HERE) or (SIGN UP HERE to donate on-line)
- Donate additional funds World Central Kitchen’s Chefs for Ukraine initiative (MORE INFORMATION HERE) or (SIGN UP HERE to donate on-line)