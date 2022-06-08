RSVP for Slava Ukraini Dinner

Midvale Community Lutheran Church 4329 Tokay Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Chef Joel Olson is hosting a Slava Ukraini Dinner on June 10 to raise funds for World Central Kitchen’s Chefs for Ukraine initiative.

Dine-In Meal (vegetarian or non-vegetarian) – Served between 6:00-8:00pm (Suggested minimum donation of $50)

Take-out meal (vegetarian) – Available for pick-up from 4:30-6:30pm (Suggested minimum donation of $20)

RSVP: Reserve a Ukrainian dinner online before deadline of 6/8

There are many ways you can contribute to this event.

  1. Attend the Slava Ukraini Dinner for a sit-down, in-person meal   (SIGN UP BELOW)
  2. Purchase a Take-Out Slava Ukraini Dinner Meal   (SIGN UP BELOW)
  3. Volunteer to assist with the Slava Ukraini Dinner   (SIGN UP HERE)
  4. Purchase Food Items to donate to the Slava Ukraini Dinner   (SIGN UP HERE)
  5. Donate funds towards the purchase of food items for the Slava Ukraini Dinner   (MORE INFORMATION HERE)    or   (SIGN UP HERE to donate on-line)
  6. Donate additional funds World Central Kitchen’s Chefs for Ukraine initiative   (MORE INFORMATION HERE)   or   (SIGN UP HERE to donate on-line)

