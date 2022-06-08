RSVP for Slava Ukraini Dinner

media release: Chef Joel Olson is hosting a Slava Ukraini Dinner on June 10 to raise funds for World Central Kitchen’s Chefs for Ukraine initiative.

Dine-In Meal (vegetarian or non-vegetarian) – Served between 6:00-8:00pm (Suggested minimum donation of $50)

Take-out meal (vegetarian) – Available for pick-up from 4:30-6:30pm (Suggested minimum donation of $20)

RSVP: Reserve a Ukrainian dinner online before deadline of 6/8

There are many ways you can contribute to this event.