The Slave and the Machine: Coerced Labor and the Origins of Modern Technology

This event is presented in collaboration with the Center for the Humanities at UW-Madison.

Jason Resnikoff is assistant professor of contemporary history at the University of Groningen (Rijksuniversiteit Groningen) where he specializes in labor history and the history of technology. His book, Labor’s End: How the Promise of Automation Degraded Work, explores the ideological origins of automation in the US in the middle of the twentieth century. You can find his work in Labor, International Labor and Working-Class History, Tropics of Meta, the Saturday Evening Post, Western Humanities Review, Paris Review Daily, and the Encyclopedia of American Recessions and Depressions. His time working as an organizer for the United Auto Workers grounds his scholarship. His current research interests include the intersection of racism and technology.