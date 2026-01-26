Sledding Party

Hoyt Park 3902 Regent St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: We finally have snow and the weather is going to be warmer and perfect for sledding.

Join the Friends of Hoyt Park for an afternoon of fun. Meet at Hoyt Park's Main Shelter.

FoHP will provide a warm fire, hot beverages and snacks. There will be snow painting for the little ones and, new this year, we will have traditional storytelling by the fire featuring Storytelling Naturalist Coral Conant Gilles.

This is a free public event so bring your friends!

Kids & Family
