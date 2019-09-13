Sleep, Dreams & Awareness

press release: Three-Day Retreat with Tergar Lama Khenpo Kunga

In the Tibetan Buddhist tradition, life’s challenges can be used as opportunities to foster awakening, and the process of dying is said to present a unique and potent opportunity. A key to taking advantage of this opportunity lies in two of the most common experiences in our lives: the states of deep sleep and dreaming. In this three-day retreat, Khenpo Kunga will offer practical insight on sleeping, dreaming, and ways to approach death with dignity, awareness, and care. These teachings will draw on those from the Tibetan Buddhist tradition. The retreat will include periods of teaching, discussion and short periods of meditation.

September 13, 2019 - September 15, 2019, Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 Co Hwy M, Middleton, WI 53562