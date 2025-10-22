media release: The Fitchburg Public Library is excited to host a Badger Talk by University of Wisconsin-Madison professor of medicine Dr. Steve Barczi on October 22, 2025 at 4:30pm. Dr. Barczi will present Sleep, Health and Aging, a discussion on the basic principles of sleep, health consequences of impaired sleep and strategies for optimizing sleep. All are welcome to attend this free event on the second floor of the Fitchburg Public Library in the large meeting room. The meeting room and nearby restrooms are wheelchair accessible by elevator. No registration required. The event will take place at the Fitchburg Public Library at 5530 Lacy Rd, Fitchburg, WI, 53711. Parking is available in the lot off of Lacy Rd and in the underground parking garage off of Research Park Dr. Questions can be directed to Marcus at marcus.knoke@fitchburgwi.gov or to the Adult Reference desk at 608-729-1763.