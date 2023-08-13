Sleep Signals, Sunspot, Bottom Shelf

media release: Crucible presents the polished hard rock of Sleep Signals, with support from Sunspot and Bottom Shelf!

Resiliency. The trials we face in life define who we are. Sleep Signals has been no stranger to adversity throughout their career, having dealt with a plethora of misfortunes culminating with a devastating bus wreck in 2021. During a tour with POD and From Ashes To New, the band's bus was hit by a semi truck, destroying all of their equipment and causing severe injuries to several members. But through all of the setbacks, the band has remained dedicated to sharing their story and bringing their unique perspective to the rock/metal genre.

Blending their ability to create strong hooks with their high-energy song-writing style, the band manages to meld influences ranging from pop to hardcore, creating a soundscape that leads the listener on a journey filled with raw emotion. When you hear a song, you feel the song.

After an extended hiatus in 2021, the band returned to the stage in late 2022 and immediately began selling out shows across the Pacific Northwest. In 2023, the band was back in full force, touring nationally supporting the release of a new single, "One Life."" The single is heavily influenced by the challenges the group most recently experienced and follows up the band's 2020 radio single, "Fireproof," that climbed the charts, landing on Sirius XM's Octane and over 80 FM stations across the U.S.