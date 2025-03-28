Sleepersound, Drive-A-Tron, Starbeam

× Expand Ren Lenhof Studio The three members of Sleepersound. Sleepersound

media release: Three great bands to WARM your blood on a Friday night! Get radiated here!!

Drive-a-tron

https://drive-a-tron.bandcamp.com/

Drive-a-tron is an indie-rock/dance band mixing together heavy grooves, unexpected harmonies, pulsing keyboards, and poly- rhythmic lyrics as ingredients in a joyous musical burrito. Lightweight and easy to pack, Drive-a-tron is typically run by one person (Paul Vash - Madison, WI) who writes the songs, plays the instruments, makes the videos, and changes the oil.

Sleepersound

https://sleepersound.bandcamp.com/album/my-own-dead-love

"...pays homage to a slower, sadder slice of '90s indie rock near and dear to my heart (Low, Codeine) while opening vistas with a GY!BE-y vibe..." - Vikings Choice / Lars Gotrich

Starbeam

Bandcamp - https://starbeam.bandcamp.com/.../fanny-pack-cobalt-blue...

Carmela and Justin create Strawberry Synth Dreamy Pop Rocks from the heart, channeled through the celestial vessel that is Starbeam.