Sleepersound, Drive-A-Tron, Starbeam

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Three great bands to WARM your blood on a Friday night! Get radiated here!!

Drive-a-tron

https://drive-a-tron.bandcamp.com/

Drive-a-tron is an indie-rock/dance band mixing together heavy grooves, unexpected harmonies, pulsing keyboards, and poly- rhythmic lyrics as ingredients in a joyous musical burrito. Lightweight and easy to pack, Drive-a-tron is typically run by one person (Paul Vash - Madison, WI) who writes the songs, plays the instruments, makes the videos, and changes the oil.

Sleepersound

https://sleepersound.bandcamp.com/album/my-own-dead-love

"...pays homage to a slower, sadder slice of '90s indie rock near and dear to my heart (Low, Codeine) while opening vistas with a GY!BE-y vibe..." - Vikings Choice / Lars Gotrich

Starbeam

Bandcamp - https://starbeam.bandcamp.com/.../fanny-pack-cobalt-blue...

Carmela and Justin create Strawberry Synth Dreamy Pop Rocks from the heart, channeled through the celestial vessel that is Starbeam.

Info

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - Sleepersound, Drive-A-Tron, Starbeam - 2025-03-28 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sleepersound, Drive-A-Tron, Starbeam - 2025-03-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sleepersound, Drive-A-Tron, Starbeam - 2025-03-28 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sleepersound, Drive-A-Tron, Starbeam - 2025-03-28 19:00:00 ical