× Expand J. Scott Kunkel/Scotify Studios Sleepy Gaucho

media release: The Wisconsin Union’s Outdoor UW, Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Music Committee and Hoofer Sailing Club will host Lakefront Live: Encore, a finale of this summer’s outdoor lake-facing concert series for community members, including new and returning UW–Madison students, to enjoy. Held on the Memorial Union Terrace, the concert – featuring Wisconsin-born indie artist Sleepy Gaucho – will take place facing Lake Mendota and an audience aboard floaties, watercraft and paddlecraft. Paddlecraft and inflatable inner tubes are available to rent through advance reservations, or audience members can utilize crafts of their own. Attendees may also enjoy the event from sunburst chairs on the Terrace, enjoying food from the many dining options found both outside on the Terrace or inside nearby Memorial Union.