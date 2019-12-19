Sleepy Gaucho, Old Pup, The Earthlings

press release: ADV $7 | DOS $10. Doors 7:30 | Show 8:00

Sleepy Gaucho's discerning brand of Panamerican influenced folk music floats somewhat aimlessly in a realm of it’s own. Born in Wisconsin while also growing up some time in Argentina, the young multi-instrumentalist’s music can at times be melancholic, at others ethereal, but always agreeable. The seven track debut record “Another Time”, while initially recorded in Madison, WI, was eventually finished after the songwriter happened to find himself drifting around an East London neighborhood for a few months. Spring of 2019 brought the release of "Another Time" on vinyl via Hear Here Records, with the songs being brought to life by trusted musicians in the Midwest scene.

Madison's Old Pup is a cosmic folk/country blues outfit with a love for lap steel, singing saw, and surrealism. The project was created by multi-instrumentalist Will Hansen, who plays guitar, bass, singing saw, lap steel, mandolin, harmonica, banjo, vocals, cigar box guitar, and broom on the album ("JunkDrawer Daydreams” out March 1st, 2019). The trajectory of the project is currently moving towards collaboration, with live performances featuring duo, trio, and full band iterations of the songs. Hansen recycles influences from Folk and Americana music to create his eclectic, psychedelic originals, while always tipping his cap to the heroes that haunt and jolt him to life everyday (Bob Dylan, Gram Parsons, Townes Van Zandt, etc).

The Earthlings are generally categorized as an alternative rock band, known for their highly eclectic catalog of songs inspired by funk, soul, country, gospel, prog, R&B, heavy metal, punk rock, and more.

Madison’s musical collective that brings eras of electronic sonic rock together with a laid back psychedelic indie emphasis, euphoric space, and positive vibrations from the 60’s, early 70’s, and 90’s.

