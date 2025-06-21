× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Veterans Museum A gallery at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.

media release: What could be more fun than a Saturday evening with free pizza, live music, and stories? Not much that we can admit and still keep our family-friendly status.

Do join us as the Wisconsin Veterans Museum (WVM) presents Slice of History: an Evening of Music, Pizza, and Stories of Wisconsin Veterans and links with more than 200 iconic museums across the nation in presenting a Civic Season program to promote museums as civic hubs for younger generations.

At WVM’s Slice of History event, you’ll be treated to free pizza and live music sets from U.S. Army veteran singer-songwriter Jesse Tyler Frewerd, and members of Madison’s Celtic rock band, The Kissers, who will perform their music inspired by the stories of Wisconsin WWI veterans.

In addition to free food and tunes, you’ll have exclusive, after-hours access to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum new exhibit, Traditions: Stories of Service to Country & Community, which tells the stories of veterans’ service in uniform and afterward and their contributions to our nation and state.

Civic Season is the flagship program of Made By Us, a network of hundreds of museums, historic sites, libraries, and archives, that promotes access to history for younger generations (ages 18-30).

The event will be held outside in the Forum which is adjacent to the museum at the top of State Street.