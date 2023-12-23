Slipjig, Krause Family Band

media release: Slipjig performs fiery dance tunes, sweet airs and colorful ballads from Celtic nations. Joined by Ruthie McQuinn and Grammy nominated vocalist and Public Radio Host of Simply Folk, Sheila Shigley, of Navan fame, enthralls with her in singing in English, Gaelic and Welsh.

The Krause Family is an Americana and Bluegrass band known for its organic sound and close harmonies. They were discovered by Garrison Keillor and Prairie Home Companion, invited back for appearances and encores. They have continued to play together, never tiring of finding new material for the family.