× Expand courtesy Slipjig Slipjig during a performance. Slipjig

media release: Madison-based evo-folk artist Dana Perry has been making music passionately for 30 years, with over 15 years of focus on playing guitar and songwriting. A thumping guitar style, combined with poignant lyrics and powerhouse vocals; her music resonates with anyone who recognizes that we are all on our own Journey