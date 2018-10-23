× Expand Danny Lane Slothrust

press release: Alternative Press has premiered the new single/video from Slothrust entitled "Double Down". Slothrust recently announced a run of North American tour dates this fall in support of their new LP 'The Pact' out 9/14 on Dangerbird Records. Prieviously, Billboar d announced the new LP and premiered the first track from the album "Peach". Billboard also did a sit down talk with lead singer/guitarist Leah Wellbaum who spoke at length about the album.

× Expand "Double Down" by Slothrust

"Oh, and did we mention the song is slinky, breezy and cool AF? There. Now we did." - Alt Press

"Wellbaum challenged herself with stream-of-consciousness, automatic writing exercises in the making of “Peach,” all the while cranking up funhouse-mirror guitars toward an absolute wrecker of a chorus." - Billboard

"'The Peach' is big, hooky, old-school rocker with a slightly discordant groove and one hell of a chorus. It will jerk you back to the ’90s just as forcefully as the sight of a mock turtleneck in an old Friends episode." - Stereogum

"'Peach’ cleverly juxtaposes Wellbaum’s wry lyrical claim that she is ‘soft as a peach’ with the thunderous roar of her guitar, as well the powerful rhythm section constructed by drummer by Will Gorin and bassist Kyle Bann...That kind of versatility is rare and underrated.” - The 405

“Listen to songs by Slothrust, and you'll hear aggressive sounds that hearken back to early-'90s rock bands like Nirvana and Dinosaur Jr. Listen more closely, and you'll also hear elements of the blues that the band’s members learned when they met in their college's jazz program." - NPR Music

"Tender fingerpicking passages lurch into crashing speed-metal crescendos, loping country-western equestrian odes edge into menacing horror-movie pizzicato and back again." - Village Voice