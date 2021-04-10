ONLINE: Slow Birding for Families

press release: Families, let’s get outside! This slow-paced, nature-focused approach to birding will get your family soaking up all the sights and sounds of the bird world.

Slow Birding is an approach to connecting with nature through slowing down and being in the moment with birds. So often, the birding community is focused on chasing that bird or getting that long list of bird species. Slow Birding invites individuals to pause, enjoy up all of the noises, movements, and nuances of the environment, and notice, watch, identify, and enjoy the birds before moving on. Read Madison Audubon's recent blog post about Slow Birding here.

SLOW BIRDING IS DEEPER OBSERVATION, DEEPER LISTENING, AND DEEPER CONNECTIONS.

This class is designed to introduce families to Slow Birding. It’s a perfect way to teach kids awareness of surroundings and appreciation for the natural world while allowing parents to watch birds and their kids without the rush. It can also be a great way to encourage youth with sensory or learning disabilities (e.g., autism, ADHD, vision impairments) to engage with nature. Slow Birding for Families will focus on what’s available to you right outside your door; building our sensory awareness skills together and using play as a way to get there.

One registration is good for a family. Registrants will receive an email 1 week in advance of the class with a short video and a couple of activities. Then on April 10 we will enjoy an online class with Bridget Butler to go deeper into this idea and how you can make it work for your family!

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR

The class is taught by Bridget Butler of Bird Diva and creator of the Slow Birding movement. As a parent of three young children, she has paid close attention to what ignites her children’s curiosities about birds. During this course, she will share some of her favorite activities and adventures that they’ve enjoyed!

Read more about Slow Birding here.