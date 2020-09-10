ONLINE: Slow but a Win: Local Community Engagement to Secure Cranes and Wetlands in Uganda

Register here: https://savingcranes.zoom.us/webinar/register/9615989062353/WN_5FIF_oYjQ_y6Zanfq11aFw

media release: Join International Crane Foundation for a webinar with East Africa Regional Manager Adalbert Aine-omucunguzi on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. Central Time.

This webinar will discuss how our staff is engaging communities in Uganda to take action to save wetlands in a manner that respects and addresses the challenges community members face in meeting their daily needs while benefiting cranes and other wildlife.

Sponsored by Jan Hoffman in honor of her husband Tom’s birthday.