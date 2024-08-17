media release; It's Pride month, and this fundraiser is to raise awareness for the Madison LGBTQIA+ community. This will be a 75-minute Slow Flow & Yin class in the 95° hot room, with time at the start and end of class for contemplation specific to LGBTQIA+ wellness through meditation, poetry, and breath work. You can expect to sweat, but this class will invite slower, mindful movement into the body, with variations offered for all.

This will be a space to safely reflect on sexual orientation and gender identity for all intersecting identities, such as race, ability-level, age, or neurodivergence. If you’re new to yoga, you are welcome. If you are part of the LGBTQIA+ community in any way, you are welcome. If you are figuring out who you are, you are welcome. If you know someone in the LGBTQIA+ community, you are welcome. If you want to learn more about the LGBTQIA+ community, you are welcome.

Afterwards, all are invited to the tea lounge stay for tea and light snacks. Marc (they/them) has led yoga classes for the queer community for years and is thrilled to bring this annual fundraiser back to the Dragonfly Community for the second time. Please consider donating any amount, with proceeds going to the OutReach Center of Madison providing services (i.e. senior, homeless), and events (PRIDE festival). See the OutReach Center's website for a complete list of services: https://www. outreachmadisonlgbt.org/

Cost: Minimum $20, but donate what you want! 100% of your donation goes directly to the OutReach Center