Slow Irish Session

Muso 2040 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Irish traditional music for beginners and intermediate players! We're going to play tunes at an easy pace and focus on having fun and learning to play in a group. This is a slow Irish session, meaning that the tunes will be played at a slower tempo to facilitate learning the traditional tunes and learning to play in a group. It is also an open session, meaning that all are welcome to join in.

First and third Sundays.

Info

Muso 2040 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
