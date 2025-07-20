Slow Irish Session
to
Muso 2040 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Irish traditional music for beginners and intermediate players! We're going to play tunes at an easy pace and focus on having fun and learning to play in a group. This is a slow Irish session, meaning that the tunes will be played at a slower tempo to facilitate learning the traditional tunes and learning to play in a group. It is also an open session, meaning that all are welcome to join in.
First and third Sundays.