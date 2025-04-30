Small African Islands for History

media release: Africa Talks is a monthly talk series purposefully launched by the African Studies Program at UW-Madison in collaboration with the African Center for Community Development, Inc to coincide with the 50th Anniversary of Africa at Noon. This year, we want to celebrate 50 years of sharing scholarships on campus by reminding our community that the work we do must extend beyond the walls of the university. Every last Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., advanced graduate student affiliates of the African Studies Program will present a one-hour talk to community members in Madison and its environs.

Sept 24: Yadhav Deerpaul, Department of History, UW-Madison

The talk will focus on the small islands on the east coast of Africa – particularly those where human settlements began after European colonizers brought enslaved labor from Africa and Asia during the course of the seventeenth century. How can the history of these small islands be written together with that of continental Africa and what can such an approach contribute to African History/Studies?

Yadhav is a PhD student in the African History and History of Science, Medicine and Technology programs at UW–Madison. Their doctoral dissertation is on the colonial and postcolonial history of small islands on the east coast of Africa.