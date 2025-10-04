× Expand Small Blind Johnny

media release: Enjoy live music in Lake Mills! Bands are typically local (from the Madison or Milwaukee area) and from a variety of genres: bluegrass, alt country, blues rock, Cajun, Celtic and honky tonk to name a few. There is never a cover charge for our music performances.

During colder months, performances will typically be hosted indoors, on stage, each Saturday night at The Fharmacy Public House, 203 N Main Street.

During warmer months, performances will move outdoors to our Beer Garden at the Brewery, 1025 Owen Street, and occur each Friday and Saturday night. (In case of inclement weather, Beer Garden performances may be moved inside the brewery’s small Tasting Room or canceled.)

See the schedule here for artists and performance times or follow our Facebook page for up-to-date information on ALL our events. Our live music schedule can also be viewed on Google Calendar.

If your band would like to perform at the brewery, view Music Bookings.