media release: Get ready for a night of live music and dancing with "Blues in the Barn" at Four Winds Farm! Our cozy barn loft will be set with a dance floor and plenty of seating for a fantastic night of live music. Enjoy the soulful sounds of Small Blind Johnny as they bring the energy, setting the perfect tone for an evening of dancing and fun. Whether you're here to hit the dance floor or relax and enjoy the music, it will be a great night at the farm!

Your ticket includes appetizers in the kitchen for snacking throughout the evening.Our barn loft will make the perfect backdrop for this evening of blues.

*Tickets: $17 (ticket includes tax, event admission, and appetizers for snacking.) Please be sure to purchase your tickets ahead of time!

*Doors will open at 5:45pm

*Space is limited to 200 guests

*Parking is free but limited, please plan to carpool if possible.

About the band:

The music of Small Blind Johnny has been over 100 years in the making. The music of field hollers and barn dances. Juke joints, freight trains and hobo jungles.

Small Blind Johnny, the band, has been in the making since their teens. Milwaukee was fertile ground. Pollinated by the folk and electrified blues traveling up Highway 41 from Chicago, they were inspired by the Blues greats and the Brew Town musicians who learned from the best.

Many great players have passed through Small Blind Johnny's ranks, and some have passed on, but the band endeavors on their quest to pay homage to, and capture as best they can, the heartbeat and soul of the roots music they love.

Mark Shanahan (guitar and vocals) channels the alchemy of wood, steel strings and vacuum tubes into nuanced lead guitar, balanced with the colors and textures of rhythm guitar and bottleneck slide. Mark's distinctive vocal style evokes heartfelt, blue-eyed soul.