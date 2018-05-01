Small Business Advocate Award Presentation

press release: On May 1, 2018, the United States Conference of Mayors and the Partner America Program is honored to present Mayor Paul Soglin of Madison with the Small Business Advocate Award for his dedication to the small business community of his city.

A life-long activist and politician, Mayor Soglin has served as mayor for Madison twice before, serving for three terms in 1973 to 1979 and from 1989 to 1997. His accomplishments over the years range from starting the first day-care program for Madison, which provides certifications for independently-owned day care centers, to constructing the State Street Mall, which is home to several small businesses.

In recognition of Mayor Paul Soglin’s focus on building the small business community of Madison, the Partner America Small Business Advocate Award is to be presented to him on May 1, 2018. The award will be presented to Mayor Soglin at Orpheum Theater Lobby at 216 State St, Madison, WI 53703.