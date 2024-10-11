The Office for Business & Entrepreneurship (OBE), Green County Development Corporation, Prosperity Southwest and Blackhawk Technical College will host a Small Business Clinic – free to all participants – on October 11 at Blackhawk Technical College’s Monroe campus.

This FREE event begins at 9am and is a ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ for entrepreneurs. Come for the day or for a specific session. Participants can schedule 30-minute individual sessions with consultants to discuss starting a business, financials, marketing, taxes, revolving loan funds, international trade, or legal matters.

In addition to the 30-minute appointments, participants may choose to attend lecture-style group sessions featuring General Business Law with UW Madison’s Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic, Business Taxes with the Department of Revenue, Marketing 101, Funding your Business with Revolving Loan Funds, and International Trade and Opportunities for Women in Entrepreneurship.

Stay for lunch and mingle with local organizations that support entrepreneurship in the region, meet fellow entrepreneurs, and learn about programs in the region that support Small Businesses.

Registration for the Small Business Clinic is here: https://centerex.wisconsinsbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=9440065

Make sure to read the directions in the intro as Microsoft Bookings automatically defaults to the current date, not October 11. Each session that you want to attend must be registered for individually. Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/share/XbXtfUoVYJnM4qHD/