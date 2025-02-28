media release: Hosted by the Office of Business and Entrepreneurship (OBE), Wisconsin SBDC at UW Whitewater, and Madison Area Technical College - Watertown Campus

Small Business Clinics are structured as one-stop shop events, in which you can “choose your own adventure” by participating in as many or as few sessions as you would like. The day can be customized by registering for sessions based on your needs and interests. Drop in-and-out as it fits best with your schedule!

There is no cost to participate. Light refreshments and lunch are provided to attendees.

What to expect at a Small Business Clinic:

Access confidential, no-cost consulting from experts with the Office of Business and Entrepreneurship, Small Business Development Center, UW Law and Entrepreneurship Clinic, Food Finance Institute, Department of Revenue, and other resource partners.

Attend 30-60 minute general sessions throughout the day on key topics like business planning, digital marketing, legal matters, finance/accounting, funding programs, and more.

Network with fellow entrepreneurs and connect with small business support resources available in your community and across the state!