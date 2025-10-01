Small Business Energy Management 101

media release: The Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin is hosting an educational webinar on Wednesday Oct. 1st, 2025 designed to help Wisconsin small business utility customers save money. In this webinar we will be going back to the basics and energy management 101, highlighting that you can’t manage what you don’t measure. This session will also include an overview of how Wisconsin utilities work, and ways for businesses to get more involved in the process of setting rates. If you are not sure where to begin, this session will highlight the Sustainable Business Council’s Green Masters Program as a comprehensive framework for small businesses to achieve sustainability goals, with a focus on energy and GHG management. The session will also highlight resources from the U.S. Green Building Council for creating sustainable built environments, including actionable steps for reducing energy use in buildings and a case study on the Fiserv Forum. ms.