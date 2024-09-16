Small Business & Farmer Legislative Roundtable

media release: On September 16, 23, and 24, voters will have a chance to hear candidates’ stances on issues impacting family farms and small businesses. Main Street Alliance (MSA), in partnership with Wisconsin Farmers Union (WFU), is co-hosting three roundtable events to spotlight key races in the fight for control of the State Assembly and State Senate.

The first roundtable, scheduled for September 16 in Mount Horeb, will provide a platform for state legislative candidate Elizabeth Grabe (confirmed) to share her stances. On Sept. 23, Tara Johnson (confirmed) will participate at Wonderstate Coffee in Viroqua, and on Sept. 24, Sarah Keyeski (confirmed) will participate at the Yahara River Learning Center in Deforest.

All candidates in these races were extended an invite, provided many dates as options, and were communicated with consistently to find a time that would work. We hope the candidates who have declined to participate so far choose to join the roundtables.

These events will touch on issues of importance to small business owners and farmers, including health care, child care, paid leave, capital access, the impact of corporate consolidation on family farms, and rural resiliency.

MSA and WFU members will kick off these events and there will be a section of the program open for the general public to ask questions of the candidates.

“As a family child care business owner, it is important to get out the vote and educate voters on how to access reliable information, including by meeting with the candidates directly. As a child care provider, I am at the center of the economy and have a wide variety of people I see every day. I am excited for these upcoming events to get the candidates on the record about how they would help support my business, families and community,” said Corrine Hendrickson of Corrine’s Little Explorers in New Glarus.

“We could enable more people to have success if we did a better job of recognizing the challenges of both small business owners and farmers,” said Julie Keown-Bomar, executive director of WFU, a nonpartisan grassroots group dedicated to improving the quality of life for family farmers. “We’re pleased to be able to host these events and elevate the issues that matter to Main Street and rural Wisconsin.”

The roundtable events are open to the media, but there will not be an opportunity for press questions during the program. Small business owners, farmers, organizational representatives, and candidates will be available for interviews before or after the event.

MSA plans to endorse in these races via the Main Street Action PAC after the results of the roundtable and candidate questionnaires are completed. The Wisconsin Farmers Union does not.

RSVP for Mt. Horeb, Sept. 16th

RSVP for Viroqua, Sept. 23rd

RSVP for Deforest, Sept. 24th

About Main Street Alliance/Action

MSA champions the voices of small business owners to create a thriving economy. We cultivate a network of entrepreneurs, connecting them with resources to build sustainable enterprises. Our membership drives state and federal policymaking that gives a fair shot to small businesses and strengthens communities nationwide.