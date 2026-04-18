media release: CITY OF SUN PRAIRIE TO RECOGNIZE MAY AS AFFORDABLE HOUSING MONTH

Sun Prairie, WIS. – The City of Sun Prairie will be recognizing May as Affordable Housing Month by offering community members a variety of events designed to increase understanding of and engagement in housing issues. Activities planned are outlined below and are offered in partnership with the Sun Prairie Housing Coalition, Sun Prairie Area School District, Dane County Historical Society, Sun Prairie Public Library, Boundless Tiny Homes, and UW Health.

Small Homes, Big Impact: A Talk on ADUs

The series of events will kick off with a panel held at the Westside Community Services Building on Thursday, May 7 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The panel will dive into Sun Prairie’s draft accessory dwelling unit (ADU) ordinance and will include a developer currently building these in Dane County, and a homeowner who has just added an ADU to their property in another community.