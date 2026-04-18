Small Homes, Big Impact: A Talk on ADUs

to

Westside Community Services Building, Sun Prairie 2598 W. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: CITY OF SUN PRAIRIE TO RECOGNIZE MAY AS AFFORDABLE HOUSING MONTH

Sun Prairie, WIS. – The City of Sun Prairie will be recognizing May as Affordable Housing Month by offering community members a variety of events designed to increase understanding of and engagement in housing issues. Activities planned are outlined below and are offered in partnership with the Sun Prairie Housing Coalition, Sun Prairie Area School District, Dane County Historical Society, Sun Prairie Public Library, Boundless Tiny Homes, and UW Health.

Small Homes, Big Impact: A Talk on ADUs

The series of events will kick off with a panel held at the Westside Community Services Building on Thursday, May 7 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The panel will dive into Sun Prairie’s draft accessory dwelling unit (ADU) ordinance and will include a developer currently building these in Dane County, and a homeowner who has just added an ADU to their property in another community.

Info

Westside Community Services Building, Sun Prairie 2598 W. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Lectures & Seminars
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Small Homes, Big Impact: A Talk on ADUs - 2026-05-07 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Small Homes, Big Impact: A Talk on ADUs - 2026-05-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Small Homes, Big Impact: A Talk on ADUs - 2026-05-07 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Small Homes, Big Impact: A Talk on ADUs - 2026-05-07 19:00:00 ical