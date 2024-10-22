RSVP for Small Mammals of Wisconsin

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Saturday, October 26, 1–4 p.m. Learn about small mammals like mice, voles, shrews, and squirrels. The class will discuss how to identify them, and their habitat needs and natural history. There will be a short field portion to search for animal signs. Instructor: Rebecca Christoffel, Christoffel Conservation. Fee: $30. Register by October 22. Meet at the Visitor Center. 

Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-263-7888
