RSVP for Small Mammals of Wisconsin
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Saturday, October 26, 1–4 p.m. Learn about small mammals like mice, voles, shrews, and squirrels. The class will discuss how to identify them, and their habitat needs and natural history. There will be a short field portion to search for animal signs. Instructor: Rebecca Christoffel, Christoffel Conservation. Fee: $30. Register by October 22. Meet at the Visitor Center.
