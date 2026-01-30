Small but Mighty: Pint-size Projects with Big Impacts
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: We are excited to welcome regional experts in the fields of horticulture, ecology, and garden design as they explore aspects of vibrant places and interconnected spaces in our gardens.
Instructor: Samantha Peckham, Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Pre-registration encouraged; walk-ins welcome!
$15/$12 member/$10 Olbrich volunteer
Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Environment, Home & Garden, Lectures & Seminars