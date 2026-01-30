Small but Mighty: Pint-size Projects with Big Impacts

Buy Tickets

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: We are excited to welcome regional experts in the fields of horticulture, ecology, and garden design as they explore aspects of vibrant places and interconnected spaces in our gardens.

Instructor: Samantha Peckham, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Pre-registration encouraged; walk-ins welcome!

$15/$12 member/$10 Olbrich volunteer

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Environment, Home & Garden, Lectures & Seminars
608-245-3648
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Small but Mighty: Pint-size Projects with Big Impacts - 2026-05-05 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Small but Mighty: Pint-size Projects with Big Impacts - 2026-05-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Small but Mighty: Pint-size Projects with Big Impacts - 2026-05-05 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Small but Mighty: Pint-size Projects with Big Impacts - 2026-05-05 18:00:00 ical